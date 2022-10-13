K300 N falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of K300 N Matte Red in Delhi is Rs. 3.10 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of MatteK300 N falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of K300 N Matte Red in Delhi is Rs. 3.10 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Matte Red is 12.5 L litres. It offers many features like Passenger Footrest, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 12.5 L
Length: 1990 mm
Max Power: 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
Engine Type: Single Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke Engine