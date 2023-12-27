In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Keeway K300 N choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Keeway K300 N choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway K300 N Price starts at Rs 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40 PS @ 8800 rpm & 35 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, K300 N engine makes power & torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 400 in 2 colours. Keeway offers the K300 N in 1 colour. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34.00 kmpl. The K300 N mileage is around 32.01 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less