In 2023 Keeway K300 N or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 N Price starts at Rs 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K300 N engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25 PS @ 10000 rpm & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 N in 1 colour. KTM offers the RC 200 in 1 colour. The K300 N mileage is around 32.01 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 31.0 kmpl.