In 2026 Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K300 N [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 N [2022-2025] in 1 colour. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The K300 N [2022-2025] mileage is around 31.90 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
K300 N [2022-2025] vs RC 200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K300 n [2022-2025]
|Rc 200
|Brand
|Keeway
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31.90 kmpl
|35.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|292.4 cc
|199.5 cc
|Power
|27.88 PS PS
|25.8 PS PS