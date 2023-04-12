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HomeCompare BikesK300 N [2022-2025] vs RC 200

Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] vs KTM RC 200

In 2026 Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K300 N [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 N [2022-2025] in 1 colour. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The K300 N [2022-2025] mileage is around 31.90 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
K300 N [2022-2025] vs RC 200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K300 n [2022-2025] Rc 200
BrandKeewayKTM
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Mileage31.90 kmpl35.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity292.4 cc199.5 cc
Power27.88 PS PS25.8 PS PS

Filters
K300 N [2022-2025]
Keeway K300 N [2022-2025]
Matte Red
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L13.7 l
Length
1990 mm-
Ground Clearance
150 mm158 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm1341 mm
Height
1070 mm-
Kerb Weight
151 Kg160 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm824 mm
Width
780 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
292 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/60-17Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
151 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm25.8 PS
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke Engine1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7000 rpm19.5 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Displacement
292.4 cc199.5 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Center MonoshockWP APEX - Monoshock
Front Suspension
USD shockabsorber, 37mmWP APEX 43
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
8 Ah12V/8Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,88,3782,44,199
Ex-Showroom Price
2,55,0002,14,721
RTO
20,40017,177
Insurance
12,97812,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,1985,248

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