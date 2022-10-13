Saved Articles

Keeway K300 N Matte Black

3.21 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Keeway K300 N Key Specs
Engine292.4 cc
View all K300 N specs and features

K300 N Matte Black Latest Updates

K300 N falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of K300 N Matte Black (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.21 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 12.5 L
  • Length: 1990 mm
  • Max Power: 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke Engine
    • ...Read More

    Keeway K300 N Matte Black Price

    Matte Black
    ₹3.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    292.4 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,85,000
    RTO
    22,800
    Insurance
    13,482
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,21,282
    EMI@6,906/mo
    Keeway K300 N Matte Black Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12.5 L
    Length
    1990 mm
    Ground Clearance
    150 mm
    Wheelbase
    1360 mm
    Kerb Weight
    151 Kg
    Height
    1070 mm
    Saddle Height
    795 mm
    Width
    780 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    292 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/60-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke Engine
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Max Torque
    25 Nm @ 7000 rpm
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Transmission
    Manual
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    292.4 cc
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Front Suspension
    USD shockabsorber, 37mm
    Rear Suspension
    Center Monoshock
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Keeway K300 N Matte Black EMI
    EMI6,215 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,89,153
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,89,153
    Interest Amount
    83,749
    Payable Amount
    3,72,902

    Keeway K300 N other Variants

    Matte White
    ₹2.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    292.4 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,65,000
    RTO
    21,200
    Insurance
    13,146
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,99,346
    EMI@6,434/mo
    Matte Red
    ₹3.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    292.4 cc
    View breakup

