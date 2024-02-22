Saved Articles

Kawasaki Z900 On Road Price in Thane

9.69 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Thane
Z900 Price in Thane

Kawasaki Z900 on road price in Thane starts from Rs. 9.69 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki Z900 STD₹ 9.69 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900 Variant Wise Price List in Thane

STD
₹9.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
948 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,42,000
RTO
1,01,040
Insurance
25,976
On-Road Price in Thane
9,69,016
EMI@20,828/mo
Kawasaki Z900 Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

8.49 Lakhs
Ninja ZX4R Price in Thane
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

7.7 - 8.89 Lakhs
CBR650R Price in Thane
UPCOMING
Suzuki GSX S750

Suzuki GSX S750

7.46 Lakhs Onwards
Honda CB650R

Honda CB650R

7.59 - 8.67 Lakhs
CB650R Price in Thane
Triumph Street Triple

Triumph Street Triple

10.17 - 11.81 Lakhs
Street Triple Price in Thane
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

8.83 - 9.04 Lakhs
V-Strom 650XT Price in Thane

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Z900 News

The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is powered by a 948 cc, inline four-cylinder engine.
2024 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.29 lakh. Check what's new
22 Feb 2024
There are no changes to the engine of Z900. So, it produces 123 bhp and 98 Nm.&nbsp;
2023 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 8.93 lakh
14 Sept 2022
Kawasaki might bring the Z900 RS Cafe to India in limited numbers.&nbsp;
2023 Kawasaki Z900 RS Café unveiled globally
25 Aug 2022
Apart from the new colour option, Kawasaki has also hiked the pricing of the Z900.
Kawasaki launches new colour option for Z900
25 Dec 2021
The 2017 Kawasaki Z900.
Kawasaki Z900 review: A knockout deal at 7.6 lakh
31 Jul 2017
Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
