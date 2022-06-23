HT Auto
Kawasaki W175 On Road Price in Dehradun

1.47 - 1.49 Lakhs
W175 on Road Price in Dehradun

Kawasaki W175 on road price in Dehradun starts from Rs. 1.71 Lakhs. The on road price for Kawasaki W175 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.74 Lakhs in Dehradun. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki W175 W175 STD₹ 1.71 Lakhs
Kawasaki W175 W175 Special Edition₹ 1.74 Lakhs
Kawasaki W175 Variant Wise Price List

W175 STD
₹1.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
177 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,47,000
RTO
13,230
Insurance
11,162
On-Road Price in Dehradun
1,71,392
EMI@3,684/mo
View breakup
Kawasaki Dealers
Kawasaki Dealers

