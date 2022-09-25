Saved Articles
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
Kawasaki
Ninja 300
On Road Price in Kothamangalam
Share
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15
Kawasaki
Ninja 300
On Road Price in Kothamangalam
Share
₹2.98 - 3.18 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Kothamangalam
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Kawasaki
Ninja 300
Variant Wise Price List
ABS
₹3.94 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
296 cc
32.1 kmpl
39 PS @ 11000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹3,18,000
RTO
₹63,600
Insurance
₹12,385
On-Road Price in Kothamangalam
₹3,93,985
EMI@8,468/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Kawasaki
Ninja 300
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
ABS
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Dimensions and Capacity
Fuel Capacity
17 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Length
2015 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg
Height
1110 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
715 mm
Tyres and Brakes
Mileage and Performance
Engine and Transmission
Chassis and Suspension
