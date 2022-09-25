HT Auto

Kawasaki Ninja 300 On Road Price in Kalpetta

6/15

Kawasaki Ninja 300 On Road Price in Kalpetta

2.98 - 3.18 Lakhs
*On-Road Price Kalpetta
Kawasaki Ninja 300 Variant Wise Price List

ABS
₹3.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
296 cc
32.1 kmpl
39 PS @ 11000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,98,000
RTO
59,600
Insurance
12,049
On-Road Price in Kalpetta
3,69,649
EMI@7,945/mo
Kawasaki Ninja 300 Specifications and Features
Fuel Capacity
17 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Length
2015 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg
Height
1110 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
715 mm

