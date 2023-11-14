Saved Articles

Indian FTR Specifications

Indian FTR starting price is Rs. 19,38,357 in India. Indian FTR is available in 5 variant and Indian FTR mileage is 18 kmpl.
19.38 - 22.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Indian FTR Specs

Indian FTR comes with 1203 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of FTR starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Indian FTR sits in the Sports Naked Bikes

Indian FTR Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
R Carbon Fiber
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
2223 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1525 mm
Kerb Weight
232 kg
Height
1295 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17, Rear :- 180/55-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
167.23 PS
Stroke
73.6 mm
Max Torque
120 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
1203 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Assist & Slip, Multi-Plate
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
102 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes
Riding Modes
Rain
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Akrapovic 2-into-1-into-2, Stabilitiy Control, Wheelie Control with Rear Lift Mitigation, LCD glove-touch Screen, cornering pre-control
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
USB Charging Port
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Indian FTR Alternatives

Honda CBR1000RR-R

Honda CBR1000RR-R

23.11 - 23.63 Lakhs
CBR1000RR-R Specs
Ducati Streetfighter V4

Ducati Streetfighter V4

19.99 - 23.19 Lakhs
Streetfighter V4 Specs
UPCOMING
Norton Commando 961 Sport

Norton Commando 961 Sport

20.99 Lakhs Onwards
Ducati Panigale V2

Ducati Panigale V2

17.49 Lakhs Onwards
Panigale V2 Specs
Ducati Multistrada V4

Ducati Multistrada V4

18.99 - 23.3 Lakhs
Multistrada V4 Specs
BMW 2021 S 1000 R

BMW 2021 S 1000 R

17.9 - 22.5 Lakhs
2021 S 1000 R Specs

Indian FTR News

The Indian FTR X 100 Carbon gets carbon fibre finish along with the special Candy Blue paint scheme, a white trellis frame and red accents
Indian FTR X 100% Carbon revealed, limited to 400 units globally
14 Nov 2023
The FTR Championship Edition gets a number of unique body panels and components including the carbon fibre tank shrouds, front fender, and seat cowl.
Indian FTR Championship Edition breaks cover, limited to 400 units worldwide
12 Mar 2022
The Indian Racing League will return in 2024 in August and aims to provide new opportunities for the country's racing talent
We are low on opportunities, not talent, in motorsport: Indian Racing League boss
7 Mar 2024
Indian auto industry has seen a jump of 23.2 per cent across all segments in January 2024.
Indian auto industry kickstarts 2024 on a positive note. Check details
14 Feb 2024
Strong demand for SUVs, a host of new car launches, improved availability and wedding season have helped the growth of passenger vehicle sales in January 2024.
India's car sales smash record in January, two-wheelers see strong rural demand
13 Feb 2024
 Indian FTR News

Indian FTR Variants & Price List

Indian FTR price starts at ₹ 19.38 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 22.03 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian FTR comes in 5 variants. Indian FTR's top variant is R Carbon Fiber.

Black Smoke
19.38 Lakhs*
1203 cc
167.23 PS
Rally Titanium Smoke
19.95 Lakhs*
1203 cc
167.23 PS
S Maroon Metallic
21.04 Lakhs*
1203 cc
167.23 PS
S White Smoke
21.04 Lakhs*
1203 cc
167.23 PS
R Carbon Fiber
22.03 Lakhs*
1203 cc
167.23 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

