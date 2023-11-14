Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Indian FTR on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 22.19 Lakhs.
The on road price for Indian FTR top variant goes up to Rs. 24.07 Lakhs in Mumbai.
Indian FTR comes with a choice of engine options.
The lowest price model is Indian FTR Black Smoke and the most priced model is Indian FTR S Maroon Metallic.
The Indian FTR on road price in Mumbai for 1203 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 22.19 - 24.07 Lakhs.
Indian FTR on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Indian FTR is mainly compared to Honda CBR1000RR-R which starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs in Mumbai, Ducati Streetfighter V4 which starts at Rs. 19.99 Lakhs in Mumbai and Norton Commando 961 Sport starting at Rs. 20.99 Lakhs in Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price Indian FTR Black Smoke ₹ 22.19 Lakhs Indian FTR Rally Titanium Smoke ₹ 22.84 Lakhs Indian FTR S White Smoke ₹ 24.07 Lakhs Indian FTR S Maroon Metallic ₹ 24.07 Lakhs
