Indian FTR Championship Edition breaks cover, limited to 400 units worldwide

Indian Motorcycle's new limited-edition FTR Championship Edition has broken cover. The limited-spec model will only be limited to 400 units. It draws inspiration from the original FTR750 motorcycles and comes with a unique race livery that sets it apart from the regular model.

The bike also gets a number of unique body panels and components including the carbon fibre tank shrouds, front fender, and seat cowl. In addition to that, the company has also added titanium Akrapovic exhaust canisters to further improve the performance as well as aesthetics of the bike. The fuel tank on the motorcycle also lists the winning years of Indian Motorcycle.

At the heart continues to sit the same 1,203cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This unit has been rated to deliver 120hp of maximum power and 118Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to 6-speed transmission.

Some of the key electronics on the motorcycle include three ride modes (Sport, Standard, and Rain), traction control, wheelie control, rear lift mitigation, and cornering ABS. Also, the bike comes kitted with several premium features such as a Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen TFT display and full LED lighting.

In terms of hardware, the bike remains unchanged as it continues along with fully-adjustable upside-down front forks, a fully-adjustable piggyback rear shock, dual discs at the front which are backed up with a single rotor at the back. It rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels and has a flat tracker aluminium handlebar to delineate its racing heritage.

Announced for the American market, the Indian FTR Championship Edition comes at a price tag of USD 16,499 ( equivalent to ₹12.61 lakh). However, in India, it is expected to cost much higher if it comes here.

