Indian FTR On Road Price in Bangalore

23.74 - 26.96 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
FTR Price in Bangalore

Indian FTR on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 23.74 Lakhs. The on road price for Indian FTR top variant goes up to Rs. 25.75 Lakhs in Bangalore. Indian FTR comes with a choice of engine options.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Indian FTR Black Smoke₹ 23.74 Lakhs
Indian FTR Rally Titanium Smoke₹ 24.43 Lakhs
Indian FTR S Maroon Metallic₹ 25.75 Lakhs
Indian FTR S White Smoke₹ 25.75 Lakhs
Indian FTR Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Black Smoke
₹23.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1203 cc
19,38,357
3,87,283
48,258
23,73,898
EMI@51,024/mo
S Maroon Metallic
₹25.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1203 cc
S White Smoke
₹25.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1203 cc
Indian FTR Alternatives

Honda CBR1000RR-R

Honda CBR1000RR-R

23.11 - 23.63 Lakhs
CBR1000RR-R Price in Bangalore
Ducati Streetfighter V4

Ducati Streetfighter V4

19.99 - 23.19 Lakhs
Streetfighter V4 Price in Bangalore
UPCOMING
Norton Commando 961 Sport

Norton Commando 961 Sport

20.99 Lakhs Onwards
Ducati Panigale V2

Ducati Panigale V2

17.49 Lakhs Onwards
Panigale V2 Price in Bangalore
Ducati Multistrada V4

Ducati Multistrada V4

18.99 - 23.3 Lakhs
Multistrada V4 Price in Bangalore
BMW 2021 S 1000 R

BMW 2021 S 1000 R

17.9 - 22.5 Lakhs
2021 S 1000 R Price in Bangalore

Popular Indian Bikes

Indian FTR News

The Indian FTR X 100 Carbon gets carbon fibre finish along with the special Candy Blue paint scheme, a white trellis frame and red accents
Indian FTR X 100% Carbon revealed, limited to 400 units globally
14 Nov 2023
The FTR Championship Edition gets a number of unique body panels and components including the carbon fibre tank shrouds, front fender, and seat cowl.
Indian FTR Championship Edition breaks cover, limited to 400 units worldwide
12 Mar 2022
Indian auto industry has seen a jump of 23.2 per cent across all segments in January 2024.
Indian auto industry kickstarts 2024 on a positive note. Check details
14 Feb 2024
Strong demand for SUVs, a host of new car launches, improved availability and wedding season have helped the growth of passenger vehicle sales in January 2024.
India's car sales smash record in January, two-wheelers see strong rural demand
13 Feb 2024
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. (PTI)
Interim Budget 2024: Govt to boost EV growth with supportive infrastructure
1 Feb 2024
Videos

HTAuto.com speaks with Vinkesh Gulati, Vice President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, to get a sense of how the automotive sector is faring currently, impact on dealers and the way forward from here.
How has Covid-19 impacted vehicle sales in India and what does the future hold?
1 May 2020
FADA Vice President Vinkesh Gulati tells HTAuto.com that while people at large would still want to go to showrooms to get a feel of a vehicle, the move towards digital is quite inevitable and dealerships will have to adapt.
As car sales go digital, what it means for showroom owners
1 May 2020
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of ₹1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to ₹2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero's own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from ₹1.74 lakh and goes up to ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India's first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
Launched at ₹95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Top Luxury Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.24 Lakhs
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 74,990
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Super Soco TC Wander

Super Soco TC Wander

1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Moto Guzzi V9

Moto Guzzi V9

14 Lakhs Exp. Price
Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

6 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
