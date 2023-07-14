HT Auto
Hop Electric LEO Specifications

Hop Electric LEO starting price is Rs. 72,818 in India. Hop Electric LEO is available in 2 variant
72,818 - 87,516*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hop Electric LEO Specs

Hop Electric LEO comes with Automatic transmission. The price of LEO starts at Rs. 72,818 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hop Electric LEO sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Hop Electric LEO Specifications and Features

Extended
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
180 kg
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1940 mm
Kerb Weight
93 kg
Height
1180 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
720 mm
Underseat storage
19.5 L
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Reverse Gear
Yes
Motor IP Rating
IP67
Max Torque
125 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
PMSM
Motor Power
2500 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
IP65
Range
120 km/charge
Max Speed
60 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Hydrolic spring loaded shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours
Charging Time(0-100%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes
Riding Modes
Sports
Navigation
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Fast Charging Time
(0 - 70%) 1 Hour
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12°
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Digital
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
EBS
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Park Assist
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
TFT LCD
Battery Capacity
1.48 Kwh
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion

News

The Hop Oxo electric motorcycle gets a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 discount as part of the monsoon offers
Hop Oxo e-motorcycle, LEO & LYF e-scooters get special discounts for monsoon
14 Jul 2023
The Hop Leo high-speed variant promises a range of 120 km on a single charge
Hop Leo electric scooter gets a new high-speed variant, priced at 97,000
18 Jan 2023
The HOP OXO electric motorcycle now comes with improved acceleration in the Eco mode as well as better range prediction
HOP OXO e-motorcycle receives first OTA update since launch, brings new features
10 May 2023
The HOP OXO is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.56 lakh in Telangana
HOP OXO electric motorcycle launched in Telangana at Hyderabad E-Motor Show
9 Feb 2023
The Hop Oxo is a commuter electric bike that promises a range of 150 km and a top speed of 90 kmph
HOP OXO electric motorcycle deliveries begin, garners over 10,000 bookings
14 Dec 2022
View all
 

Hop Electric LEO Variants & Price List

Hop Electric LEO price starts at ₹ 72,818 and goes upto ₹ 87,516 (Ex-showroom). Hop Electric LEO comes in 2 variants. Hop Electric LEO top variant price is ₹ 87,516.

Basic
72,818*
250 W
Extended
87,516*
2500 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

