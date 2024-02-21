Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda XBlade on road price in Bhadohi starts from Rs. 1.28 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda XBlade top variant goes up to Rs. 1.33 Lakhs in Bhadohi.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Honda XBlade Disc and the most priced model is Honda XBlade Double Disc.
Visit your nearest
Honda XBlade dealers and showrooms in Bhadohi for best offers.
Honda XBlade on road price breakup in Bhadohi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda XBlade is mainly compared to Hero Xtreme 125R which starts at Rs. 95,000 in Bhadohi, TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Bhadohi and Okinawa Oki100 starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Bhadohi.
Variants On-Road Price Honda XBlade Disc ₹ 1.28 Lakhs Honda XBlade Double Disc ₹ 1.33 Lakhs
