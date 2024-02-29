Honda SP 125 on road price in Kovilpatti starts from Rs. 92,510. The on road price for Honda SP 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 97,230 in Kovilpatti. The lowest price model is Honda SP 125 on road price in Kovilpatti starts from Rs. 92,510. The on road price for Honda SP 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 97,230 in Kovilpatti. The lowest price model is Honda SP 125 Drum and the most priced model is Honda SP 125 Disc. Visit your nearest Honda SP 125 dealers and showrooms in Kovilpatti for best offers. Honda SP 125 on road price breakup in Kovilpatti includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda SP 125 is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Kovilpatti, Honda Shine which starts at Rs. 79,800 in Kovilpatti and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Kovilpatti. Variants On-Road Price Honda SP 125 Drum ₹ 92,510 Honda SP 125 Disc ₹ 97,230