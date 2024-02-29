Honda SP 125 on road price in Gondal starts from Rs. 88,850. The on road price for Honda SP 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 93,490 in Gondal. The lowest price model is Honda SP 125 on road price in Gondal starts from Rs. 88,850. The on road price for Honda SP 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 93,490 in Gondal. The lowest price model is Honda SP 125 Drum and the most priced model is Honda SP 125 Disc. Visit your nearest Honda SP 125 dealers and showrooms in Gondal for best offers. Honda SP 125 on road price breakup in Gondal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda SP 125 is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Gondal, Honda Shine which starts at Rs. 79,800 in Gondal and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Gondal. Variants On-Road Price Honda SP 125 Drum ₹ 88,850 Honda SP 125 Disc ₹ 93,490