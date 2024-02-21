Honda SP 125 on road price in Garhwa starts from Rs. 87,130. The on road price for Honda SP 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 91,770 in Garhwa. The lowest price model is Honda SP 125 on road price in Garhwa starts from Rs. 87,130. The on road price for Honda SP 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 91,770 in Garhwa. The lowest price model is Honda SP 125 Drum and the most priced model is Honda SP 125 Disc. Visit your nearest Honda SP 125 dealers and showrooms in Garhwa for best offers. Honda SP 125 on road price breakup in Garhwa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda SP 125 is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Garhwa, Honda Shine which starts at Rs. 79,800 in Garhwa and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Garhwa. Variants On-Road Price Honda SP 125 Drum ₹ 87,130 Honda SP 125 Disc ₹ 91,770