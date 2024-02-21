Honda SP 125 on road price in Biaora starts from Rs. 88,540. The on road price for Honda SP 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 93,220 in Biaora. The lowest price model is Honda SP 125 on road price in Biaora starts from Rs. 88,540. The on road price for Honda SP 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 93,220 in Biaora. The lowest price model is Honda SP 125 Drum and the most priced model is Honda SP 125 Disc. Visit your nearest Honda SP 125 dealers and showrooms in Biaora for best offers. Honda SP 125 on road price breakup in Biaora includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda SP 125 is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Biaora, Honda Shine which starts at Rs. 79,800 in Biaora and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Biaora. Variants On-Road Price Honda SP 125 Drum ₹ 88,540 Honda SP 125 Disc ₹ 93,220