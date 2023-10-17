Hero Electric Nyx on road price in Mehsana starts from Rs. 69,750. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Nyx on road price in Mehsana starts from Rs. 69,750. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Nyx dealers and showrooms in Mehsana for best offers. Hero Electric Nyx on road price breakup in Mehsana includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Nyx NYX LI ER ₹ 69,750