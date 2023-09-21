Hero Electric Flash on road price in Palwal starts from Rs. 63,050. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Flash on road price in Palwal starts from Rs. 63,050. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Flash dealers and showrooms in Palwal for best offers. Hero Electric Flash on road price breakup in Palwal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Electric Flash is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Palwal, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Palwal and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Palwal. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Flash LX ₹ 63,050