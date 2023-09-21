Saved Articles

Hero Electric Flash On Road Price in Faridabad

39,990 - 63,055*
*On-Road Price
Faridabad
Flash Price in Faridabad

Hero Electric Flash on road price in Faridabad starts from Rs. 63,050. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Electric Flash LX₹ 63,050
Hero Electric Flash Variant Wise Price List in Faridabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LX
₹ 63,055*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
85 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,640
Insurance
3,415
On-Road Price in Faridabad
63,055
EMI@1,355/mo
News

MotoGP riders danced with the Indian crew welcoming them at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) ahead of the inaugural Grand Prix of India
MotoGP Bharat 2023: Riders welcomed to India with a flash mob at BIC, dance to Nattu Nattu
21 Sept 2023
The best way to protect your car from a landslide or a flash flood is to avoid getting caught in one.
Himachal flash floods and landslides cause havoc on cars and roads. How to protect your car in such situations
10 Jul 2023
(L-R) Simon Madelj, CEO - GEM motors with Sanjeev Vasdev, MD - Flash Electronics
Flash partners with Slovakia-based GEM motors to manufacture hub motors for EVs
7 Feb 2023
The upcoming Zero electric motorcycles for India will be locally built by Hero MotoCorp
Hero plans to launch three new electric two-wheelers by 2025
24 Jan 2024
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who are facing legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II subsidy: ARAI, ICAT officials face Centre's probe for lapse in offering incentives to Hero, Okinawa and 5 others
23 Nov 2023
Hero Electric Videos

EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Sohinder Gill, CEO at Hero Electric, tells HT Auto what India can learn from other countries to take EVs to the masses.
Electric vehicles are a three-wheeled race: Sohinder Gill, CEO at Hero Electric
5 May 2020
EV segment in the country is poised to potentially keep growing once the situation returns to some semblance of normalcy after the coronavirus crisis is over.
Three factors why EVs could receive a big boost in India post lockdown
5 May 2020
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
