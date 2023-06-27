BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV on road price in Faridabad starts from Rs. 59,900. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV on road price in Faridabad starts from Rs. 59,900. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV dealers and showrooms in Faridabad for best offers. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV on road price breakup in Faridabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV LoEV STD ₹ 59,900