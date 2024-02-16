Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Hero Electric Eddy STD

1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14
75,634*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Hero Electric Eddy Key Specs
Max Speed25 kmph
Range85 km
View all Eddy specs and features

Eddy STD Latest Updates

Eddy falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Eddy STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 75,634. It offers many features like Charging at Charging

  • Range: 85 km
  • Max Speed: 25 kmph
  • Battery Capacity: 1.54 Kwh
    • ...Read More

    Hero Electric Eddy STD Price

    STD
    ₹ 75,634*On-Road Price
    25 Kmph
    85 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    72,000
    Insurance
    3,634
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    75,634
    EMI@1,626/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Hero Electric Eddy STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Ground Clearance
    155 mm
    Additional Storage
    Yes
    Kerb Weight
    60 kg
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Range
    85 km
    Max Speed
    25 kmph
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Push Button Start
    Reverse Assist
    Yes
    Motor Power
    250 W
    Drive Type
    Hub Motor
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Suspension
    Rear Suspension
    Telescopic Suspension
    Charging at Charging Station
    Yes
    Charging Time(0-80%)
    4-5 Hrs.
    Charging at Home
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Find My Bike, E-Lock, Follow Me Headlamps
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    1.54 Kwh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Li-ion
    Hero Electric Eddy STD EMI
    EMI1,463 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    68,070
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    68,070
    Interest Amount
    19,715
    Payable Amount
    87,785

    Hero Electric Eddy Alternatives

    Ampere Magnus

    Ampere Magnus Pro

    49,999 - 65,990
    Check Latest Offers
    Eddy vs Magnus
    Okinawa PraisePro

    Okinawa PraisePro STD

    76,848
    Check Latest Offers
    Eddy vs PraisePro
    Hero Electric Nyx

    Hero Electric Nyx NYX LI ER

    0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Eddy vs Nyx
    Okinawa R30

    Okinawa R30 STD

    58,992
    Check Latest Offers
    Eddy vs R30
    Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

    Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W 60 V 27 Ah

    75,499
    Check Latest Offers
    Eddy vs Jaunty-3W

    Popular Scooters

    Honda Activa 6G

    Honda Activa 6G

    76,234 - 82,734
    Check Latest Offers
    Activa 6G Price in Delhi
    Suzuki Access 125

    Suzuki Access 125

    79,899 - 90,500
    Check Latest Offers
    Access 125 Price in Delhi
    TVS NTORQ 125

    TVS NTORQ 125

    84,636 - 1.05 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    NTORQ 125 Price in Delhi
    TVS Jupiter

    TVS Jupiter

    73,340 - 89,748
    Check Latest Offers
    Jupiter Price in Delhi
    Honda Activa 125

    Honda Activa 125

    79,806 - 88,979
    Check Latest Offers
    Activa 125 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Scooters

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Popular Hero Electric Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Hero Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    69,990 - 74,990
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Xtreme 125R

    Hero Xtreme 125R

    95,000 - 99,500
    Check Latest Offers
    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    1.38 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda NX500

    Honda NX500

    5.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    CFMoto 250SR

    CFMoto 250SR

    2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

    Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Bajaj Avenger 400

    Bajaj Avenger 400

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details