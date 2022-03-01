Saved Articles

Hero Electric Eddy Specifications

Hero Electric Eddy starting price is Rs. 72,000 in India. Hero Electric Eddy is available in 1 variant and
72,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hero Electric Eddy Specs

Hero Electric Eddy comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Eddy starts at Rs. 72,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Electric Eddy sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.

Hero Electric Eddy Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
60 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
85 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Emission Type
bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Suspension
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Find My Bike, E-Lock, Follow Me Headlamps
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
1.54 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Hero Electric News

Hero Eddy electric scooter.
Hero Eddy short-commute electric scooter unveiled. And no, license not needed
1 Mar 2022
The upcoming Zero electric motorcycles for India will be locally built by Hero MotoCorp
Hero plans to launch three new electric two-wheelers by 2025
24 Jan 2024
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who are facing legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II subsidy: ARAI, ICAT officials face Centre's probe for lapse in offering incentives to Hero, Okinawa and 5 others
23 Nov 2023
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
14 Sept 2023
Hero Electric will expand in the premium electric two-wheeler segment under the new A2B brand
Hero Electric enters premium electric bike segment under new A2B brand
31 Aug 2023
  News

Hero Electric Eddy Variants & Price List

Hero Electric Eddy price starts at ₹ 72,000 .

STD
72,000*
25 Kmph
85 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

