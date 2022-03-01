Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Electric Eddy comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Eddy starts at Rs. 72,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Electric Eddy sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.
Hero Electric Eddy price starts at ₹ 72,000 .
₹72,000*
25 Kmph
85 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price