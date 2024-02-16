Saved Articles

Hero Electric Atria LX

6/12
81,416*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Electric Atria Key Specs
Max Speed25 kmph
Range85 km
Atria LX Latest Updates

Atria falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Atria LX (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 81,416. It offers many features like Charging at Charging

  • Range: 85 km
  • Max Speed: 25 kmph
  • Battery Capacity: 1.536 kWh
    Hero Electric Atria LX Price

    LX
    ₹ 81,416*On-Road Price
    25 Kmph
    85 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    77,690
    Insurance
    3,726
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    81,416
    EMI@1,750/mo
    Hero Electric Atria LX Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
    Tyre Size
    90/90 12
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Range
    85 km
    Max Speed
    25 kmph
    Max Power
    250 W
    Swappable Battery
    No
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Push Button Start
    Motor Power
    250 W
    Drive Type
    Hub Motor
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Suspension
    Rear Suspension
    Telescopic Suspension
    Charging at Charging Station
    Yes
    Charging Time(0-80%)
    4-5 Hrs.
    Charging at Home
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Walk Assist
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Warranty
    3 Years
    Battery Capacity
    1.536 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Li-ion
    Hero Electric Atria LX EMI
    EMI1,575 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    73,274
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    73,274
    Interest Amount
    21,223
    Payable Amount
    94,497

    Hero Electric Atria Alternatives

    Okinawa PraisePro

    Okinawa PraisePro STD

    76,848
    Atria vs PraisePro
    Hero Electric Nyx

    Hero Electric Nyx NYX HS500 ER

    0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
    Atria vs Nyx
    Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

    Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W 60 V 27 Ah

    75,499
    Atria vs Jaunty-3W
    PURE EV Epluto 7G

    PURE EV Epluto 7G STD

    83,999
    Atria vs Epluto 7G
    Okinawa Lite

    Okinawa Lite STD

    63,990
    Atria vs Lite

