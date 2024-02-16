Atria falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Atria LX (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 81,416. It offers many features like Charging at Charging Atria falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Atria LX (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 81,416. It offers many features like Charging at Charging Station, Clock, Charging at Home, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and specs like: Range: 85 km Max Speed: 25 kmph Battery Capacity: 1.536 kWh ...Read MoreRead Less