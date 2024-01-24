Hero Electric Atria on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 81,390. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Atria on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 81,390. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Atria dealers and showrooms in Lucknow for best offers. Hero Electric Atria on road price breakup in Lucknow includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Electric Atria is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Lucknow, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Lucknow and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Lucknow. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Atria LX ₹ 81,390