Hero Splendor Plus on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 75,440. The on road price for Hero Splendor Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 77,790 in Delhi. The lowest price model is Hero Splendor Plus Kick with Alloy Wheel BS6 and the most priced model is Hero Splendor Plus Black and Accent. Visit your nearest Hero Splendor Plus dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Hero Splendor Plus on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants....Read MoreRead Less