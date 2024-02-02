Hero Glamour XTEC on road price in East Singhbhum starts from Rs. 98,530. The on road price for Hero Glamour XTEC top variant goes up to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in East Singhbhum. The lowest Hero Glamour XTEC on road price in East Singhbhum starts from Rs. 98,530. The on road price for Hero Glamour XTEC top variant goes up to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in East Singhbhum. The lowest price model is Hero Glamour XTEC Drum and the most priced model is Hero Glamour XTEC Disc. Visit your nearest Hero Glamour XTEC dealers and showrooms in East Singhbhum for best offers. Hero Glamour XTEC on road price breakup in East Singhbhum includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Glamour XTEC is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in East Singhbhum, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in East Singhbhum and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in East Singhbhum. Variants On-Road Price Hero Glamour XTEC Drum ₹ 98,530 Hero Glamour XTEC Disc ₹ 1.03 Lakhs