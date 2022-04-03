Harley-Davidson Sportster S on road price in Rajkot starts from Rs. 16.89 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Harley-Davidson Sportster S on road price in Rajkot starts from Rs. 16.89 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Harley-Davidson Sportster S dealers and showrooms in Rajkot for best offers. Harley-Davidson Sportster S on road price breakup in Rajkot includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S is mainly compared to Ducati Diavel 1260 which starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs in Rajkot, Indian Scout which starts at Rs. 13.6 Lakhs in Rajkot and Indian Scout Sixty starting at Rs. 12.55 Lakhs in Rajkot. Variants On-Road Price Harley-Davidson Sportster S STD ₹ 16.89 Lakhs