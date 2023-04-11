Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
GT Force Soul comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Soul starts at Rs. 52,861 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, GT Force Soul sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
GT Force Soul price starts at ₹ 52,861 and goes upto ₹ 75,350 (Ex-showroom). GT Force Soul comes in 4 variants. GT Force Soul top variant price is ₹ 75,350.
₹52,861*
250 w
₹55,561*
250 w
₹71,500*
250 w
₹75,350*
250 w
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price