GT Force Soul Specifications

GT Force Soul starting price is Rs. 52,861 in India. GT Force Soul is available in 4 variant
52,861 - 75,350*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
GT Force Soul Specs

GT Force Soul comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Soul starts at Rs. 52,861 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, GT Force Soul sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

GT Force Soul Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Lithium Ion 60V
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1830 mm
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Kerb Weight
95 kg
Height
1090 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Saddle Height
760 mm
Width
700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Rear Brake
Drum
Scooter Speed
low
Range
60-65 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 w
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Chassis
High Strength Tubular Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
9 Degree
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking Mode
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 hours
Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
48 V / 26 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Ltthium Ion

GT Force Soul News

The recall has affected Kia Soul EVs that were built between 2015 and 2019.
Kia recalls nearly 2,700 first-generation Soul EVs over battery fire risk
11 Apr 2023
After the Kia Soul got hit by the tyre, it launched into the air, going up several feet.
Watch: Kia Soul launches into air after being hit by a runaway truck wheel
28 Mar 2023
GT Drive Pro has a riding range of 50-60 km or 60-65 km, depending on the battery type.&nbsp;
GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force
29 Sept 2022
GT One is capable of running at 25 kmph speed.
GT Force launches two new electric scooters, GT Soul and GT One
2 Aug 2022
The 2023 Kia Soul.&nbsp;
2023 Kia Soul makes debut with refreshed design elements
5 May 2022
GT Force Soul Variants & Price List

GT Force Soul price starts at ₹ 52,861 and goes upto ₹ 75,350 (Ex-showroom). GT Force Soul comes in 4 variants. GT Force Soul top variant price is ₹ 75,350.

Lead Acid 48V
52,861*
250 w
Lead Acid 60V
55,561*
250 w
Lithium Ion 48V
71,500*
250 w
Lithium Ion 60V
75,350*
250 w
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

