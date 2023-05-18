HT Auto

EMotorad Karbon

EMotorad Karbon is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
EMotorad Karbon Specs

EMotorad Karbon comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Karbon starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, EMotorad Karbon sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Kerb Weight
28.3 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-508 mm,Rear :-508 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
374 W
Paddle
Yes
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain Drive
Range
40 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph
Chassis
Foldable Frame
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Pedal Assist Range - 65 km
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
36 V, 10.4 Ah
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

EMotorad Karbon Variants & Price List

EMotorad Karbon price starts at ₹ 65,000 and goes upto ₹ 65,000 (Ex-showroom). EMotorad Karbon comes in 1 variants. EMotorad Karbon top variant price is ₹ 65,000.

STD
65,000* *Last Recorded Price
250 W
25 Kmph
40 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

