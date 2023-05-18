Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
EMotorad Karbon comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Karbon starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, EMotorad Karbon sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
STD
₹65,000* *Last Recorded Price
250 W
25 Kmph
40 km/charge
