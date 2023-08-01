Saved Articles

BMW G 310 GS On Road Price in Vijaywada

2.9 - 3 Lakhs
G 310 GS Price in Vijaywada

BMW G 310 GS on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 3.25 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW G 310 GS ABS BS6₹ 3.25 Lakhs
BMW G 310 GS Variant Wise Price List in Vijaywada

ABS BS6
₹3.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
313 cc
32.86 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,90,000
RTO
23,200
Insurance
11,915
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Vijaywada)
3,25,115
BMW G 310 GS Alternatives

TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR 310

2.45 Lakhs
Apache RR 310 Price in Delhi
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.33 Lakhs
Speed 400 Price in Delhi
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs
Interceptor 650 Price in Delhi
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.39 Lakhs
250 Duke Price in Delhi
TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.43 - 2.64 Lakhs
Apache RTR 310 Price in Delhi

Popular BMW Bikes

BMW G 310 GS News

The BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR, and G 310 GS get new colours for MY2024 retaining the same mechanicals, styling and features
2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR & G 310 GS launched with new colours
1 Aug 2023
Both motorcycles have radically different design.
Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price, specs, features, design compared
5 Dec 2022
Both the motorcycles come with a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.
KTM 390 Adventure vs BMW G 310 GS: Price, specs and features compared
23 Sept 2022
BMW G 310 GS 2022 has been revealed globally, while its India launch details yet remain unknown.
2023 BMW G 310 GS rolled out with new colours
2 Jul 2022
2022 BMW G 310 GS runs on the same engine as its naked counterpart.
BMW G 310 GS adventure tourer becomes dearer in India
31 Mar 2022
BMW Videos

The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
BMW iX1 comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW says the electric SUV can offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. It can also support fast charging capacity of up to 130 kW.
2023 BMW iX1: First look
1 Jun 2022
BMW i4 is the latest electric car to launch in India. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new i4 is a first in more than one aspect in India’s emerging electric vehicle market.
BMW i4: 10 key things to know before you buy one
27 May 2022
