HT Auto
HomeNew BikesBMWG 310 RROn Road Price in Bangalore

BMW G 310 RR On Road Price in Bangalore

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
BMW G 310 RR Front Right Side View
1/11
BMW G 310 RR Right Side View
2/11
BMW G 310 RR Right View
3/11
BMW G 310 RR Brand Name View
4/11
BMW G 310 RR Break Disc View
5/11
BMW G 310 RR Buttion View
View all Images
6/11
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.8 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

G 310 RR Price in Bangalore

BMW G 310 RR on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 3.80 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW G 310 RR STD₹ 3.80 Lakhs
...Read More

BMW G 310 RR Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
313 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,05,000
RTO
60,939
Insurance
13,819
On-Road Price in Bangalore
3,79,758
EMI@8,162/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

BMW G 310 RR Alternatives

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
F77 Mach 2 Price in Bangalore
KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke

3.11 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
390 Duke Price in Bangalore
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S

Benelli 402 S

2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs
Check 402 S details
View similar Bikes
TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.43 - 2.64 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Apache RTR 310 Price in Bangalore
Kawasaki Ninja 300

Kawasaki Ninja 300

3.43 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ninja 300 Price in Bangalore
KTM RC 390

KTM RC 390

3.18 - 3.19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
RC 390 Price in Bangalore

Popular BMW Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  BMW Bikes

BMW G 310 RR News

The BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR, and G 310 GS get new colours for MY2024 retaining the same mechanicals, styling and features
2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR & G 310 GS launched with new colours
1 Aug 2023
Both motorcycles get a fully-faired design.
BMW G 310 RR vs Kawasaki Ninja 300: Which sportbike should you buy?
3 Nov 2022
Both motorcycles use the same engine that produces 34 hp and 27 Nm.
TVS Apache RR 310 vs BMW G 310 RR: 5 differences between the motorcycles
2 Nov 2022
BMW Motorrad India and TVS have jointly developed the 310 platform. The 2022 G 310 RR is now the third model from the Germans to be based on this platform.
BMW Motorrad delivers 1,000 G 310 RR sportbikes in 100 days
29 Oct 2022
The K300 R and K300 N are based on the same trellis frame chassis and share the same liquid-cooled engine.&nbsp;
Keeway K300 N and K300 R launched in India, will rival BMW G 310 R and G 310 RR
15 Sept 2022
View all
 BMW G 310 RR News

BMW Videos

Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
12 Feb 2024
Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ampere Nexus

Ampere Nexus

1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Lectro Muv-E

Hero Lectro Muv-E

61,999
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Everve Motors Everve EF1

Everve Motors Everve EF1

90,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
CFMoto 250NK

CFMoto 250NK

1.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details