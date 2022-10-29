HT Auto
BMW Motorrad delivers 1,000 G 310 RR sportsbikes in 100 days

BMW G 310 RR is powered by a 312 cc engine. It is priced between 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Oct 2022, 11:57 AM
BMW Motorrad India and TVS have jointly developed the 310 platform. The 2022 G 310 RR is now the third model from the Germans to be based on this platform.
BMW Motorrad India has announced that they have delivered more than 1,000 units of G 310 RR sports bikes to customers. The manufacturer launched the G 310 RR on the 15th of July. The G 310 RR is a rebranded version of the TVS Apache RR310. During the festive season, BMW Motorrad received more than 2,200 bookings. The manufacturer has also announced that the deliveries will begin soon.

The G310 RR is the third motorcycle under BMW Motorrad's G 310 family, they already have the G 310 R and G 310 GS. Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, of BMW Group India said, “The BMW G 310 RR is the sportiest and most desirable sports bike in the sub-500 class, a sure shot winner just like its siblings. BMW Motorrad astonishing performance in India is a testament that we understand the pulse of motorcycle enthusiasts. We answer every requirement with purpose-built, unparalleled products that have gained the affection and trust of the motorcycling community. BMW Motorrad will continue this unabated journey of growth on the back of robust demand, great service and most importantly, its spirit to never stop challenging."

(Also read: KTM RC 390 vs BMW G 310 RR: Price, specifications and features compared)

The G 310 RR is powered by a 312 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is also doing duty on the Apache RR 310. It produces 25 bhp and 25 Nm in Urban and Rain modes. The output is increased to 34 PS and 27 Nm in Sport and Track mode. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The top speed of the BMW G 310 RR is 160 kmph in Track and Sport mode and 125 kmph in Rain and Urban mode.

The G 310 RR gets a 300 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. Suspension duties are done by up-side down forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear. In terms of features, there is a TFT screen, riding modes, dual-channel ABS and all LED lighting,

First Published Date: 29 Oct 2022, 11:04 AM IST
TAGS: BMW G 310 RR Sportsbike
