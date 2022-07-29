KTM RC 390 vs BMW G 310 RR: Price, specifications and features compared

KTM RC 390 got significantly better because of the equipment that was added to the new-generation model. The G 310 RR is currently the most affordable motorcycle in BMW's Sport line-up.

BMW recently unveiled its new G 310 RR in the Indian market. It is a rebadged version of the TVS Apache RR 310. One of the main rivals of the G 310 RR is the KTM RC 390. The RC 390 got a significant upgrade this year in terms of features and aesthetics. Here is how both the models fair against each other.

BMW G 310 RR vs KTM RC 390: Looks

The Black Storm Metallic finish on G 310 RR looks stealthy.

The G 310 RR comes with a split LED projector headlamp and LED Daytime Running Lamps. The bodywork and styling of the motorcycle give it a muscular look and road presence. There are two trims on offer, Standard and Style. The Standard trim gets a Black Storm Metallic finish while the Style trim is finished in BMW's livery.

2022 RC 390's bodywork is inspired by KTM's MotoGP motorcycle.

On the other hand, the RC 390 now gets a single LED headlamp, turn indicators in the fairing and updated aesthetics. The motorcycle is now inspired by KTM's MotoGP race bike. The RC390 is offered in two colours. There is Orange and Racing Blue.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

BMW G 310 RR vs KTM RC 390: Engine

BMW comes with the same 312 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is doing duty on the Apache RR 310. It produces 25 bhp and 25 Nm in Urban and Rain mode. The output is increased to 34 PS and 27 Nm in Sport and Track mode. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

On the other hand, RC 390 gets the same 373 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It produces 42 PS and 37 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter.

BMW G 310 RR vs KTM RC 390: Equipment

The G310 RR gets a 300 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. On the other hand, KTM uses a 320 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. Both the motorcycles come with dual-channel ABS. But the KTM also gets lean-sensitive ABS.

In terms of suspension, both motorcycles use up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The tyres on the BMW are sourced from Michelin whereas KTM gets Metzelers.

BMW G 310 RR vs KTM RC 390: Features

Both the motorcycles come with a TFT-coloured screen. However, there is a difference in the orientation of both screens. The Beemer's screen is mounted vertically whereas KTM has a horizontal screen. Additionally, the KTM gets a quickshifter and traction control system.

BMW G 310 RR vs KTM RC 390: Price

KTM has priced the 2022 RC 390 at Rs. 3.13 lakhs. On the other hand, BMW G 310 RR is priced at Rs. 2.85 lakhs for the Standard variant and Rs. 2.99 lakhs for the Sport variant. All the prices are ex-showroom. The only difference between the variants is that the Sport variant gets BMW's livery which does attract a lot of attention.

First Published Date: