HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ktm Rc 390 Vs Bmw G 310 Rr: Price, Specifications And Features Compared

KTM RC 390 vs BMW G 310 RR: Price, specifications and features compared

KTM RC 390 got significantly better because of the equipment that was added to the new-generation model. The G 310 RR is currently the most affordable motorcycle in BMW's Sport line-up.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jul 2022, 12:23 PM
Both the motorcycles have striking design that will turn heads. 
Both the motorcycles have striking design that will turn heads. 
Both the motorcycles have striking design that will turn heads. 
Both the motorcycles have striking design that will turn heads. 

BMW recently unveiled its new G 310 RR in the Indian market. It is a rebadged version of the TVS Apache RR 310. One of the main rivals of the G 310 RR is the KTM RC 390. The RC 390 got a significant upgrade this year in terms of features and aesthetics. Here is how both the models fair against each other.

BMW G 310 RR vs KTM RC 390: Looks

The Black Storm Metallic finish on G 310 RR looks stealthy.  
The Black Storm Metallic finish on G 310 RR looks stealthy.  
The Black Storm Metallic finish on G 310 RR looks stealthy.  
The Black Storm Metallic finish on G 310 RR looks stealthy.  

The G 310 RR comes with a split LED projector headlamp and LED Daytime Running Lamps. The bodywork and styling of the motorcycle give it a muscular look and road presence. There are two trims on offer, Standard and Style. The Standard trim gets a Black Storm Metallic finish while the Style trim is finished in BMW's livery.

2022 RC 390's bodywork is inspired by KTM's MotoGP motorcycle. 
2022 RC 390's bodywork is inspired by KTM's MotoGP motorcycle. 
2022 RC 390's bodywork is inspired by KTM's MotoGP motorcycle. 
2022 RC 390's bodywork is inspired by KTM's MotoGP motorcycle. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ktm Ktm Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm Ktm Electric Scooter
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ktm Rc 125 (HT Auto photo)
Ktm Rc 125
124.7 cc
₹1.59 - 1.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ktm Rc 200 (HT Auto photo)
Ktm Rc 200
199.5 cc
₹2 - 2.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rr 310 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rr 310
312.2 cc
₹2.45 - 2.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ktm Rc 390 (HT Auto photo)
Ktm Rc 390
373.3 cc
₹2.53 - 2.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ktm Rc 490 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm Rc 490
₹3.85 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

On the other hand, the RC 390 now gets a single LED headlamp, turn indicators in the fairing and updated aesthetics. The motorcycle is now inspired by KTM's MotoGP race bike. The RC390 is offered in two colours. There is Orange and Racing Blue.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

BMW G 310 RR vs KTM RC 390: Engine

BMW comes with the same 312 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is doing duty on the Apache RR 310. It produces 25 bhp and 25 Nm in Urban and Rain mode. The output is increased to 34 PS and 27 Nm in Sport and Track mode. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

On the other hand, RC 390 gets the same 373 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It produces 42 PS and 37 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter.

BMW G 310 RR vs KTM RC 390: Equipment

The G310 RR gets a 300 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. On the other hand, KTM uses a 320 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. Both the motorcycles come with dual-channel ABS. But the KTM also gets lean-sensitive ABS.

In terms of suspension, both motorcycles use up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The tyres on the BMW are sourced from Michelin whereas KTM gets Metzelers.

BMW G 310 RR vs KTM RC 390: Features

Both the motorcycles come with a TFT-coloured screen. However, there is a difference in the orientation of both screens. The Beemer's screen is mounted vertically whereas KTM has a horizontal screen. Additionally, the KTM gets a quickshifter and traction control system.

BMW G 310 RR vs KTM RC 390: Price

KTM has priced the 2022 RC 390 at Rs. 3.13 lakhs. On the other hand, BMW G 310 RR is priced at Rs. 2.85 lakhs for the Standard variant and Rs. 2.99 lakhs for the Sport variant. All the prices are ex-showroom. The only difference between the variants is that the Sport variant gets BMW's livery which does attract a lot of attention.

 

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2022, 12:23 PM IST
TAGS: BMW G 310 RR KTM RC 390 RC 390 G 310 RR Sports Bike
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation
Indonesia - which is home to the world's third-largest tropical forests but is also its biggest producer of palm oil - has steadily increased the portion in its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil since 2018 to boost demand.
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
In pics: This Lamborghini likes it rough, rages on challenging terrain
File photo used for representational purpose.
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to share cost to train women as drivers

Trending this Week

Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV bookings to start tomorrow at ₹21,000
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV bookings to start tomorrow at 21,000
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Xiaomi plans of $10 billion car project may hit regulatory barrier
Xiaomi plans of $10 billion car project may hit regulatory barrier
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives over 20,000 bookings
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives over 20,000 bookings
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi's electric car project hits regulatory roadblock
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi's electric car project hits regulatory roadblock

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city