Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|313 cc
|Power
|33.99 PS @ 9700 rpm
|Max Speed
|160 kmph
G 310 RR falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of G 310 RR STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.43 Lakhs. The fuel capacity
G 310 RR falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of G 310 RR STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.43 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 12 L litres. It offers many features like Clock, Passenger Footrest, Display, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price