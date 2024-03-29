Saved Articles

BMW G 310 RR STD

3.43 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW G 310 RR Key Specs
Engine313 cc
Power33.99 PS @ 9700 rpm
Max Speed160 kmph
G 310 RR STD Latest Updates

G 310 RR falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of G 310 RR STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.43 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Length: 2001 mm
  • Max Power: 33.99 PS @ 9700 rpm
  • Engine Type: Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts and cam followers, wet sump lubrication
    BMW G 310 RR STD Price

    STD
    ₹3.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    313 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,05,000
    RTO
    24,400
    Insurance
    13,819
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,43,219
    EMI@7,377/mo
    BMW G 310 RR STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Length
    2001 mm
    Wheelbase
    1365 mm
    Height
    1135 mm
    Kerb Weight
    174 kg
    Saddle Height
    811 mm
    Width
    767 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Cast Aluminium
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Range
    330 km
    Max Speed
    160 kmph
    Max Power
    33.99 PS @ 9700 rpm
    Stroke
    62.1 mm
    Max Torque
    27 Nm @ 7700 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    313 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts and cam followers, wet sump lubrication
    Clutch
    Wet Multiplate
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    80 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Chassis
    Tubular space frame
    Rear Suspension
    Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut
    Front Suspension
    Upside down fork, 41 mm
    Riding Modes
    Track,Rain,Sports,Urban
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Castor - 107 mm, Steering head angle - 65 degree, Ride by Wire
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V / 8 Ah, Maintenance Free
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    BMW G 310 RR STD EMI
    EMI6,639 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    3,08,897
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    3,08,897
    Interest Amount
    89,467
    Payable Amount
    3,98,364

