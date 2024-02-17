Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F on road price in Tezpur starts from Rs. 1.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F on road price in Tezpur starts from Rs. 1.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F dealers and showrooms in Tezpur for best offers.
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F on road price breakup in Tezpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 220 F is mainly compared to Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ which starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs in Tezpur, TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Tezpur and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Tezpur.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 220 F STD ₹ 1.60 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price