Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar 220F on road price in Lakhimpur Kheri starts from Rs. 1.64 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Pulsar 220F on road price in Lakhimpur Kheri starts from Rs. 1.64 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Pulsar 220F dealers and showrooms in Lakhimpur Kheri for best offers.
Bajaj Pulsar 220F on road price breakup in Lakhimpur Kheri includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Lakhimpur Kheri, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Lakhimpur Kheri and TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Lakhimpur Kheri.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 220F STD ₹ 1.64 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price