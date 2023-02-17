Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar 220F on road price in Basti starts from Rs. 1.64 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Pulsar 220F dealers and showrooms in Basti for best offers.
Bajaj Pulsar 220F on road price breakup in Basti includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F is mainly compared to PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Basti, TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Basti and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 starting at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Basti.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 220F STD ₹ 1.64 Lakhs
