Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Tiruchengode starts from Rs. 1.23 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Tiruchengode starts from Rs. 1.23 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 150 dealers and showrooms in Tiruchengode for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price breakup in Tiruchengode includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is mainly compared to Honda Unicorn which starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Tiruchengode, Keeway SR125 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Tiruchengode and Yamaha XSR125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Tiruchengode. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6 ₹ 1.23 Lakhs