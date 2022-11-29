Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Shimla starts from Rs. 1.21 Lakhs. The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar 150 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Shimla. The lowest price Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Shimla starts from Rs. 1.21 Lakhs. The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar 150 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Shimla. The lowest price model is Bajaj Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6 and the most priced model is Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 150 dealers and showrooms in Shimla for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price breakup in Shimla includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is mainly compared to Honda Unicorn which starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Shimla, Keeway SR125 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Shimla and Yamaha XSR125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Shimla. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6 ₹ 1.21 Lakhs Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6 ₹ 1.25 Lakhs