Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Pithoragarh starts from Rs. 1.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 150 dealers and showrooms in Pithoragarh for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price breakup in Pithoragarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is mainly compared to Honda Unicorn which starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Pithoragarh, Keeway SR125 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Pithoragarh and Yamaha XSR125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Pithoragarh. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6 ₹ 1.21 Lakhs