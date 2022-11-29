Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 1.25 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 1.25 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Pulsar 150 dealers and showrooms in Nagpur for best offers.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price breakup in Nagpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is mainly compared to Honda Unicorn which starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Nagpur, Keeway SR125 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Nagpur and Yamaha XSR125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Nagpur.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6 ₹ 1.25 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price