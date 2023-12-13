Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon on road price in Sonitpur starts from Rs. 92,770.
The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon top variant goes up to Rs. 1.01 Lakhs in Sonitpur.
The lowest price model is Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Drum CBS BS6 and the most priced model is Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat Disc CBS BS6.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon dealers and showrooms in Sonitpur for best offers.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon on road price breakup in Sonitpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon is mainly compared to PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Sonitpur, Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Sonitpur and Hero HF Deluxe starting at Rs. 59,998 in Sonitpur.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Drum CBS BS6 ₹ 92,770 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Disc CBS BS6 ₹ 97,950 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat Drum CBS BS6 ₹ 94,410 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat Disc CBS BS6 ₹ 1.01 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
