Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat Disc CBS BS6

1.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Key Specs
Engine124.4 cc
Mileage57 kmpl
View all Pulsar 125 Neon specs and features

Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat Disc CBS BS6 Latest Updates

Pulsar 125 Neon falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat Disc CBS BS6 (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.04

  • Fuel Capacity: 11.5 L
  • Length: 2042 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 57 kmpl
  • Max Power: 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine
    Mileage of Split Seat Disc CBS BS6 is 57 kmpl.

    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat Disc CBS BS6 Price

    Split Seat Disc CBS BS6
    ₹1.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124.4 cc
    57 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    87,469
    RTO
    7,527
    Insurance
    5,976
    Accessories Charges
    3,439
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,04,411
    EMI@2,244/mo
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat Disc CBS BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    11.5 L
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Wheelbase
    1320 mm
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Height
    1060 mm
    Saddle Height
    790 mm
    Width
    765 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Highway Mileage
    57 kmpl
    City Mileage
    51.46 kmpl
    Max Power
    11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm
    Stroke
    50.5 mm
    Max Torque
    10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    Dual digital ignition
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    10.3:1
    Displacement
    124.4 cc
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Carburetor
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    56 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Single down tube chassis frame
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Twin Gas Shock
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Braking Type
    Combi Brake System
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Pilot Lamps
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    MF
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat Disc CBS BS6 EMI
    EMI2,020 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    93,969
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    93,969
    Interest Amount
    27,217
    Payable Amount
    1,21,186

    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon other Variants

    Drum CBS BS6
    ₹ 90,164*On-Road Price
    124.4 cc
    57 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    77,843
    RTO
    6,227
    Insurance
    6,094
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    90,164
    EMI@1,938/mo
    Split Seat Drum CBS BS6
    ₹ 93,308*On-Road Price
    124.4 cc
    57 kmpl
    View breakup
    Disc CBS BS6
    ₹ 97,135*On-Road Price
    124.4 cc
    57 kmpl
    View breakup
    View more Variants

