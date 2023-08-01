Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon comes with 124.4 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 57 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres. The price of Pulsar 125 Neon starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less