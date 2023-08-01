Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon comes with 124.4 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 57 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres. The price of Pulsar 125 Neon starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon price starts at ₹ 68,077 and goes upto ₹ 90,989 (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon comes in 4 variants. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon top variant price is ₹ 78,803.
₹68,077*
124.4 cc
57 kmpl
12 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹72,198*
124.4 cc
57 kmpl
12 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹74,125*
124.4 cc
57 kmpl
11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹78,803*
124.4 cc
57 kmpl
11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
