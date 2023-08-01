HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Specifications

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon starting price is Rs. 68,077 in India. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon is available in 4 variant and Powered by a null engine.
68,077 - 90,989*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Specs

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon comes with 124.4 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 57 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 11

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Split Seat Disc CBS BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2042 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Height
1060 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Highway Mileage
57 kmpl
City Mileage
51.46 kmpl
Max Power
11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm
Max Torque
10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Dual digital ignition
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.3:1
Displacement
124.4 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Carburetor
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
56 mm
Chassis
Single down tube chassis frame
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Rear Suspension
Twin Gas Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Braking Type
Combi Brake System
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Pilot Lamps
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
MF

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Bajaj News

Image of Bajaj Pulsar N250 used for representational purposes only
Bajaj Auto reports sales of almost 3.20 lakh units in July, sees a dip of 10%
1 Aug 2023
The Speed 400 shares some of its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X.
Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant
26 Jul 2023
Ola Electric CEO has taken a dig at the Hero-Harley, Bajaj-Triumph collaborations immediately after the launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400.
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal takes a dig at Hero-Harley, Bajaj-Triumph collaborations. Details here
12 Jul 2023
With 10,000 bookings already in place, Bajaj Auto will ramp up production to meet the overwhelming demand for the Triumph Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X receive 10,000 bookings, Bajaj to ramp up production
8 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Bajaj Auto releases official statement regarding Triumph Speed 400's price
8 Jul 2023
View all
 

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Variants & Price List

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon price starts at ₹ 68,077 and goes upto ₹ 90,989 (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon comes in 4 variants. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon top variant price is ₹ 78,803.

Drum CBS BS6
68,077*
124.4 cc
57 kmpl
12 PS @ 8500 rpm
Disc CBS BS6
72,198*
124.4 cc
57 kmpl
12 PS @ 8500 rpm
Split Seat Drum CBS BS6
74,125*
124.4 cc
57 kmpl
11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm
Split Seat Disc CBS BS6
78,803*
124.4 cc
57 kmpl
11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers

