Hero Splendor Plus XTEC on road price in Sonitpur starts from Rs. 92,550. Visit your nearest Hero Splendor Plus XTEC on road price in Sonitpur starts from Rs. 92,550. Visit your nearest Hero Splendor Plus XTEC dealers and showrooms in Sonitpur for best offers. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC on road price breakup in Sonitpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Sonitpur, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Sonitpur and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Sonitpur. Variants On-Road Price Hero Splendor Plus XTEC STD ₹ 92,550