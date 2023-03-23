Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Platina 100 on road price in Sonitpur starts from Rs. 65,430.
The on road price for Bajaj Platina 100 top variant goes up to Rs. 77,230 in Sonitpur.
The lowest price model is
Bajaj Platina 100 on road price in Sonitpur starts from Rs. 65,430.
The on road price for Bajaj Platina 100 top variant goes up to Rs. 77,230 in Sonitpur.
The lowest price model is Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy BS6 and the most priced model is Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Platina 100 dealers and showrooms in Sonitpur for best offers.
Bajaj Platina 100 on road price breakup in Sonitpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Platina 100 is mainly compared to PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Sonitpur, Hero HF Deluxe which starts at Rs. 59,998 in Sonitpur and TVS Radeon starting at Rs. 59,942 in Sonitpur.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy BS6 ₹ 65,430 Bajaj Platina 100 ES Drum BS6 ₹ 73,440 Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6 ₹ 77,230
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price