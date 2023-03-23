Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Platina 100 on road price in Sant Ravidas Nagar starts from Rs. 66,280.
The on road price for Bajaj Platina 100 top variant goes up to Rs. 75,940 in Sant Ravidas Nagar.
The lowest price model is Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy BS6 and the most priced model is Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6.
Bajaj Platina 100 dealers and showrooms in Sant Ravidas Nagar for best offers.
Bajaj Platina 100 on road price breakup in Sant Ravidas Nagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Platina 100 is mainly compared to Hero HF Deluxe which starts at Rs. 59,998 in Sant Ravidas Nagar, TVS Radeon which starts at Rs. 59,942 in Sant Ravidas Nagar and TVS Sport starting at Rs. 46,375 in Sant Ravidas Nagar.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy BS6 ₹ 66,280 Bajaj Platina 100 ES Drum BS6 ₹ 71,920 Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6 ₹ 75,940
