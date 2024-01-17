Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesApriliaRS 457On Road Price in Mayiladuthurai

Aprilia RS 457 On Road Price in Mayiladuthurai

4 out of 5
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
View all Images
6/11
4 out of 5
4.78 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mayiladuthurai
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

RS 457 Price in Mayiladuthurai

Aprilia RS 457 on road price in Mayiladuthurai starts from Rs. 4.78 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Aprilia RS 457 STD₹ 4.78 Lakhs
...Read More

Aprilia RS 457 Variant Wise Price List in Mayiladuthurai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹4.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
457 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,25,000
RTO
41,000
Insurance
11,685
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mayiladuthurai)
4,77,685
EMI@10,267/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Aprilia RS 457 Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja 300

Kawasaki Ninja 300

3.43 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ninja 300 Price in Mayiladuthurai
Ultraviolette F77

Ultraviolette F77

3.8 - 5.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
F77 Price in Mayiladuthurai
UPCOMING
KTM RC 490

KTM RC 490

3.85 Lakhs Onwards
Check RC 490 details
View similar Bikes
Zontes 350X

Zontes 350X

3.35 - 3.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
350X Price in Mayiladuthurai
Yamaha R3

Yamaha R3

4.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
R3 Price in Mayiladuthurai
CFMoto 650NK

CFMoto 650NK

3.99 - 4.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
650NK Price in Mayiladuthurai

Popular Aprilia Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Aprilia Bikes

    Aprilia RS 457 News

    The Aprilia RS 457 looks sharp and goes equally fast with a strong surge of torque kicking in all the time
    Aprilia RS 457 First Ride Review: Does the baby RS tug the right strings?
    17 Jan 2024
    The Aprilia Tuono 457 will be the naked version based on the recently-launched RS 457 and will be built in India as well
    Aprilia RS 457-based Tuono 457 spotted testing in Europe. To be made in India
    28 Dec 2023
    The Kawasaki Ninja is the most expensive off the lot, while the Yamaha R3 is priced at a premium over the rest of the rivals
    Yamaha R3 vs Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390 vs Kawasaki Ninja 400: Price Comparo
    16 Dec 2023
    Aprilia RS 457 is priced higher than the KTM RC 390 but it also comes with a more powerful engine.
    Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390: Which one should you buy?
    13 Dec 2023
    The made in India Aprilia RS 457 is priced at Rs. 4.10 lakh with bookings set to open from December 15, while deliveries will begin early next year
    IBW 2023: Aprilia RS 457 launched at 4.10 lakh in India, bookings open on December 15
    8 Dec 2023
    View all
     Aprilia RS 457 News

    Videos

    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Hero Xtreme 125R

    Hero Xtreme 125R

    95,000 - 99,500
    Check Latest Offers
    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    1.38 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda NX500

    Honda NX500

    5.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

    Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

    2.92 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    CFMoto 250SR

    CFMoto 250SR

    2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

    Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Bajaj Avenger 400

    Bajaj Avenger 400

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details